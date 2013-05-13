May 13 Verizon Wireless said on Monday it would pay its parents Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc a dividend of $7 billion in June.

Based on Verizon's 55 percent ownership of the venture and Vodafone's 45 percent stake, this will entitle Verizon to cash payments of $3.85 billion while Vodafone will receive $3.15 billion, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

The Verizon Wireless board decided on the dividend on May 9.