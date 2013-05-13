UPDATE 1-Aviva posts strong FY operating profit, to give more cash back in 2017
* Total dividend up 12 pct; to payout more in 2017 (Adds detail from statement, bullet points, CEO quote)
May 13 Verizon Wireless said on Monday it would pay its parents Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc a dividend of $7 billion in June.
Based on Verizon's 55 percent ownership of the venture and Vodafone's 45 percent stake, this will entitle Verizon to cash payments of $3.85 billion while Vodafone will receive $3.15 billion, according to a regulatory filing from the company.
The Verizon Wireless board decided on the dividend on May 9.
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
* 2017 production guidance maintained at 75 kboepd, before any contribution from catcher