LONDON Nov 20 Verizon Communications is
open to selling its 'A' block of spectrum if someone makes an
offer at the right price, Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo said
on Wednesday.
Asked at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona whether
Verizon was still open to selling some of its spectrum, Shammo
said that the group had already sold some to AT&T last
year and done swaps with T-Mobile US.
"The A spectrum is out there, and if someone walks up to me
with an offer, we will entertain it," he said referring to a
block of spectrum known as the 'A' block.
"This is not a fire sale though, so if we don't get the
right offer, we'll deploy the spectrum in our own network."
Reuters reported on Tuesday that T-Mobile US was looking to
buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to
bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
While T-Mobile has approached Verizon about buying the
spectrum, the process is still in the early stages, the source
said.