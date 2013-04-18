April 18 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Sees wireless postpaid growth accelerating each quarter in
2013, similar to
2012
* Says activated 4 million Apple Inc iphones in Q1,
half were 4g and
half were 3g
* Says does "not expect much in the way of EBITDA wireline
service margin
expansion in 2013"
* Says positioned to improve wireline margin in 2014
* Sold 3.2 million iphones in Q1 2012, activated 6.2 million
iphones in Q4 2012
* Says still seeing cautious behavior from many enterprise
customers,hopeful it
improves throughout year
* Says expects to sustain positive momentum in 2013 and into
2014
* Says recent change to phone upgrade policy was factored into
previously
announced FY wireless margin target of 49-50 percent
* Says "extremely confident" a purchase of Verizon wireless
stake from Vodafone
Group Plc could potentially be done without major tax
implications