May 14 Verizon Communications Inc :
* CFO sees the company's enterprise business continuing to be
flat right now
through 2014
* CFO says lack of enterprise growth tied to weak employment
numbers
* CFO sees adding 600,000 fios customers in 2013
* CFO declines comment on question about potential for Verizon
purchase of
Vodafone Group Plc stake in Verizon wireless
* CFO says if Verizon needed cash from Verizon wireless to pay
its own dividend
it would take it but doesn't see Verizon needing the cash
* CFO says Verizon will have cash to pay the external dividend
* CFO says may give consumers more options to buy phones but
its not going to
change service pricing