NEW YORK, July 23Verizon Wireless, the biggest
U.S. mobile service provider, on Tuesday announced three new
phones under its Droid smartphone brand from Google Inc's
Motorola.
The phones, the Droid Mini, Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx will
go on sale for $99, $199 and $299 for customers who sign a two
year contract and will be available in Verizon stores August 20,
according to Verizon Wireless.
The lowest price phone the Mini is a compact device with a
4.3 inch display screen. Motorola boasts that its mid-priced
phone in the range, the Ultra, is the skinniest smartphone that
can run on high-speed Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.
It claimed that its Maxx phone has the best battery life of
any LTE phone on the market. It can be used for as long as 48
hours without being charged, compared with a previous version of
the device which boasted 32 hours of battery life.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.
Verizon Wireless and Motorola launched the first phones
under the Droid brand for phones based on Google Android
software in 2009, at a time when rival AT&T Inc still had
exclusive rights to sell the Apple Inc iPhone.
Verizon said the full retail price would be $499 for the
Mini, $599 for the Ultra and $699 for the Maxx.