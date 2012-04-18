April 18 Verizon Wireless plans to put a chunk of wireless spectrum up for sale as it looks for regulatory approval of its controversial plan to purchase a block of spectrum from cable service providers.

The company said it would sell A and B spectrum licenses in the 700 Megahertz frequency band if its deal to buy spectrum from cable companies Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc were approved.

Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)