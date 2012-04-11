NEW YORK, April 11 Verizon Wireless will start
charging customers a $30 fee for cellphone upgrades, on top of
the price they pay for the new device as the company looks to
supplement its income to cover its costs.
The change at the biggest U.S. mobile provider follows a
fourth-quarter decline in its wireless profit margins, which
came under pressure from hefty subsidies it had to pay Apple Inc
for the popular iPhone.
Carriers pay such subsidies because devices like the iPhone
help to attract new customers and boost revenue.
However, upgrades can be less attractive to operators
because despite paying a subsidy for the new device, mobile
companies often get no extra revenue from existing customers who
switch phones.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, said the fee would help it
"provide customers with the level of service and support they
have come to expect". For example, it cited wireless workshops,
online tools, and expert advice on devices.
The company said such a fee was not unique to Verizon
Wireless. AT&T Inc said in January that it would tighten
its upgrade policies this year to help reduce its costs for
handset upgrades, but has not provided details.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dale Hudson)