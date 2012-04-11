* Verizon fee follows similar fees at AT&T, Sprint
April 11 Verizon Wireless will start charging
customers a $30 fee for cellphone upgrades, on top of the price
they pay for the new device, as the company looks to supplement
its income to cover costs.
The change at the biggest U.S. mobile provider follows a
fourth-quarter decline in its wireless profit margins, which
came under pressure from hefty subsidies it had to pay Apple Inc
for the popular iPhone.
Carriers pay such subsidies because devices like the iPhone
help to attract new customers and boost revenue.
However, upgrades can be less attractive to operators
because despite paying a subsidy for the new device, mobile
companies often get no extra revenue from existing customers who
switch phones.
BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said that the fees could add up
to $1 billion a year and boost the Verizon Wireless profit
margin by as much as 150 basis points. In the fourth quarter
Verizon Wireless posted a profit margin of 42.2 percent.
"The incremental fee by itself is hardly going to be enough
to materially curtail upgrade activity but it is yet another
step by a major operator to recoup the margin reducing impacts
of phone upgrades," Piecyk said in a research note.
Piecyk said his estimate assumes fees from 33 million
Verizon Wireless phone sales to its existing customers.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, said the fee, which comes into
effect starting April 22, w ould help it "provide customers with
the level of service and support they have come to expect". For
example, it cited wireless workshops, online tools, and expert
advice on devices.
AT&T Inc, the second biggest U.S. mobile service, said
in January that it would tighten its upgrade policies this year
to help reduce handset upgrade costs. Sp okesman Mark Siegel said
AT&T increased its device upgrade fee to $36 from $18 in
February. It had charged $18 for upgrades without a price change
for 10 years, Siegel said.
AT&T has also reduced the number of upgrades it allows.
Under its new policy AT&T only allows its customers to upgrade
their phones after 20 months compared with it previous allowance
for upgrades as early as 13 months.
Sprint Nextel, the No 3. U.S. mobile service, also
charges a $36 upgrade fee.
Verizon shares were up 1.5 percent at $37.37 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
