NEW YORK May 22 Verizon Wireless plans to
launch a mobile video streaming application later this month
with content from everybody from Comcast Corp to
Netflix Inc as the mobile provider looks to increase
usage on its mobile network.
The move comes as the venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc is aiming to boost its
revenue from data services such as mobile video, for which it
charges customers on a metered basis.
Verizon Wireless said the mobile video aggregator -- to be
branded as Viewdini -- will also add content from FiOS,
Verizon's own home TV service, soon after the general launch.
Customers will use the Viewdini app to search for and view
content from services they subscribe to such as Netflix or
Comcast as well as online services as Hulu Plus and mSpot.
For example, a user would search for a particular movie and
then watch it through the service where they are a subscriber.
The app itself will be free but the downloads would come out of
customers' Verizon Wireless data allowance.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by M.D. Golan)