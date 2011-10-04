* Agrees purchase of 51 pct of Vermandoise from Delloye family

* To launch buyout offer for remainder at 3,487.3 euros/shr

* Offer represents 98.7 pct premium to SVS's close on Sept 30

* New group would have pro-forma sales close to 1.2 bln euros

* Also buying Vermandoise unit SSPLV (Adds valuation details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 4 French sugar cooperative Cristal Union agreed to take control of Societe Vermandoise in a deal valued at nearly 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) that would create the number two sugar group in France after Tereos .

The valuation represents the cost of eventually buying the whole of Vermandoise and its subsidiary Societe Sucriere de Pithiviers Le Viel (SSPLV) , Alain Commissaire, chief executive of Cristal Union, told a news conference.

Cristal's offer would build a group with pro-forma sales of close to 1.2 billion euros and annual sugar production of around 1.45 million tonnes, and which would rank as Europe's fifth-biggest sugar group.

The exclusive deal covers a 51 percent stake owned by the Delloye family in Vermandoise, which has a market capitalisation of 262 million euros. Vermandoise owns 56.5 percent of SSPLV, whose market value is 472 million euros, Reuters data show.

If approved by competition authorities, Cristal Union will then launch a buyout offer for the rest of Vermandoise shares at 3,487.30 euros per share and for the rest of SSPLV shares at 1,692.76 euros per share.

This would represent a premium of 98.7 percent to SVS's closing price on Sept. 30 and a premium of 125.7 percent over SSPLV's closing price on Sept 30.

A Cristal Union spokesman tied the hefty premiums to the strong prospects of the sugar sector.

The deal is fully funded by Credit Agricole Nord Est and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, the statement said.

Cristal Union, known for the "Daddy" and "Erstein" sugar brands, is a cooperative grouping 5,350 farmers accounting for more than 21 percent of the national sugar quota.

It produces 900,00 tonnes of sugar and 4.5 million hectolitres of alcohol per year from 11 sites and employs 1,500 people in France.

Groupe Vermandoise produces 550,000 tonnes of sugar and 600,000 hectoltres of alcohol each year from four sites. It employs 568 people.

The deal is not expected to result in job cuts or plant closures, the statement said.

Trading in shares of Vermandoise and SSPLV had been suspended pending details of the acquisition. ($1=0.753 Euros) (Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Holmes)