* Cristal Union agrees purchase of 51 pct of Vermandoise
* Minority buyout to follow purchase of family majority
* Deal also includes Vermandoise unit SSPLV
* Cristal says preparing for post-2015 EU sugar
liberalisation
* New group to have 1.2 bln euro sales, No. 2 in French
market
(Adds Cristal Union advisers, Vermandoise quote, background;
changes byline)
By Dominique Vidalon and Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Oct 4 French sugar co-operative Cristal
Union is to buy local rival Vermandoise in a deal
worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), as it gears up for
an expected liberalisation of the European sugar market.
The takeover, which would create the second-largest sugar
group in France after Tereos and the fifth-largest in the
European Union, would help Cristal Union compete in European and
world markets once the EU dismantles its sugar quota system
later this decade, company officials said on Tuesday.
"In a more liberalised system, the consolidation of the two
groups will give us greater access to international markets,"
Cristal Union Managing Director Alain Commissaire said.
The EU's executive is to publish proposals this month for a
reform of its sugar regime, which regulates output via quotas
and minimum prices and which expires in 2015.
A liberalisation of the EU regime could also open up exports
and imports, which are tied to quotas and are the subject of
international trade negotiations.
Cristal Union's acquisition of Vermandoise -- the second
major shakeup in the European sugar sector after Tate & Lyle
Plc's disposal of its European sugar operations to
American Sugar Refining last year -- would build a group with
pro-forma sales of close to 1.2 billion euros and annual sugar
production of around 1.45 million tonnes.
FULLY FUNDED
The cooperative, which is owned by sugar beet growers, has
signed an exclusive deal to buy the Delloye family's 51 percent
stake in Societe Vermandoise de Sucrerie, which has a market
capitalisation of 262 million euros.
This will also cover Vermandoise's majority holding in
another sugar company, Societe Sucriere de Pithiviers Le Viel
(SSPLV) , whose market value is 472 million euros,
according to Reuters data.
The overall valuation of the transaction, estimated at 951
million euros, represents the cost of buying all shares in
Vermandoise and SSPLV, Commissaire told a news conference.
After acquiring the majority shareholding of the Delloye
family and if approved by competition authorities, Cristal Union
is to launch a buyout offer for the rest of Vermandoise shares
at 3,487.30 euros per share and for the rest of SSPLV shares at
1,692.76 euros per share.
Following the closure of the buyout offer, expected in late
December or January, Vermandoise will be delisted.
The valuation reflects recent deals in the European sugar
sector and strong growth prospects, officials said.
The main shareholder apart from the Delloye family affected
by the transaction is U.S. investment fund First Eagle, with a
20 percent stake in SSPLV, they said.
The share offer prices would represent a premium of 98.7
percent to SVS's closing price on Sept. 30 and a premium of
125.7 percent over SSPLV's closing price.
The deal is fully funded by Credit Agricole Nord Est and
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, part of Credit
Agricole SA . Cristal Union is being advised by
consultants Bucephale Finance and lawyers Brandforth
Griffith.
"The financing was done without any difficulty," Commissaire
said, citing Cristal Union's secure financial position and
support for the project from Credit Agricole as the traditional
lender to France's farm sector.
FAMILY EXIT
Cristal Union posted gross operating profit of 144 million
euros in 2010-11, compared with 81 million for Vermandoise,
officials said, declining to give further details about Cristal
Union's results.
Jean-Claude Delloye, Vermandoise's chief executive,
said he was convinced by the industrial logic of the deal, as
well as an "hono u rable" buyout price for
shareholders and an affinity with Cristal Union's
co rporate culture.
"There is a consolidation trend (in European sugar),"
he told the news conference. "If you don't
move , you get smaller."
The takeover will bring to an end the independence of
Vermandoise, which dates back to 1857.
Cristal Union, known for the "Daddy" and "Erstein" sugar
brands, is a cooperative grouping 5,350 farmers that produces
900,00 tonnes of sugar and 4.5 million hectolitres of alcohol
per year from 11 sites and employs 1,500 people in France.
Vermandoise produces 550,000 tonnes of sugar and 600,000
hectolitres of alcohol each year from four sites. It employs 568
people and is supplied by 3,800 sugar beet growers who will have
the option of becoming cooperative shareholders in Cristal Union
following the takeover.
The group would maintain plants and jobs, officials said.
Cristal Union was already expanding its overseas presence,
including via a sugar refinery in Algeria to launch in 2012.
Main French rival Tereos, also a cooperative, has developed
a large business in Brazil, and these activities form part of
its listed unit Tereos Internacional .
Already an ethanol maker, Cristal is in talks with two U.S.
molecule research firms to produce a new form of jet fuel, with
announcements expected in the year ahead, Commissaire said.
He said Cristal was also preparing to distribute in France
sweetener products derived from the stevia plant in a supply
deal with global agribusiness group Cargill . France
approved the launch of the sweetener last year ahead of pending
EU-wide authorisation.
($1=0.753 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Will Waterman)