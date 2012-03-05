Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
* Q4 loss/shr C$0.32 vs loss/shr C$0.25 last yr
* Q4 rev up 27 percent
* Sees 2012 production rise up to 8 pct
March 5 Vermilion Energy posted a wider fourth-quarter loss, hurt by an impairment charge, and the oil and gas company forecast an increase of up to 8 percent in its production this year.
The company, which produced 35,202 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) last year, expects to raise its output to 37,000-38,000 boepd in 2012. It has a target of taking it to 50,000 boepd by 2015.
Vermilion's October-December loss was C$30.2 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$21.8 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company recorded an impairment charge of C$64.4 million on its Canadian natural gas properties due to lackluster forecasts for fuel prices.
U.S. Natural gas prices have slumped to historical lows and are at $2.4 per million British thermal units.
Quarterly revenue at the company rose 27 percent to C$275.2 million as the company benefited from higher oil prices and a 4 percent rise in production to 36,654 boepd.
Vermilion has 60 percent of its production tied to Brent crude prices, which continue to be at a premium of about 20 percent over WTI.
The company's shares, which have risen about a fifth in value in the last 6 months, closed at C$48.57 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.