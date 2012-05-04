* Q1 EPS C$0.67 vs C$0.30 yr ago
* Q1 funds flow from ops C$1.54 vs C$1.12 yr ago
* Q1 production up 15 pct to 39,265 boe/d
May 4 Vermilion Energy Inc's quarterly
profit rose as it produced more oil and gas and benefited from
higher oil prices.
The company produced 39,265 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d), up 15 percent, due to higher production from its
Cardium light oil project and the closing of asset acquisitions
in France.
Vermilion also increased its capital budget for the year to
C$450 million from $373 million.
Fund flow from operations for the first quarter rose to
C$151.1 million ($153.14 million), from C$101.8 million a year
ago.
Vermilion earned C$65.1 million, or 67 Canadian cents per
share, compared with C$27.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
First quarter petroleum and natural gas revenue rose 37
percent to C$310.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 87 Canadian
cents per share on revenue of C$252.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the January-March quarter, U.S. crude oil prices
rose 9 percent from last year to average $103 per barrel.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$46.98 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9867 Canadian dollars)
