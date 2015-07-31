(Adds comment from Vermillion on strategy, background)
July 31 The founders of Vermillion Asset
Management have left the firm after an exodus of investor cash
left just $50 million in assets at its flagship fund, a person
familiar with the matter said, in the latest upheaval at a big
commodities fund amid a price rout.
Andrew Gilbert and Chris Nygaard, who set up commodities
hedge fund manager Vermillion 10 years ago, left at the end of
June, the source said on Friday.
Their abrupt departure comes as majority shareholder and
U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group LP pushes ahead
with plans to switch the company's focus to commodities
financing, rather than trading.
The two veteran traders had remained co-chief investment
officers at Vermillion, managing day-to-day operations, after
Carlyle bought a 55 percent stake in the firm almost three years
ago.
Their exit also follows a prolonged stream of redemptions by
investors. Assets under management at the main fund, called
Viridian, shrank to less than $50 million from $2 billion, the
source said. The company has $1.5 billion under management.
Carlyle would not comment on the personnel changes but
confirmed the shift in strategy toward financing,
sector-specific strategies and index products, which the sources
said has been going on for the last 18 months.
"We are successfully repositioning our commodities business,
particularly in commodities finance, to capture an enormous
global opportunity," Carlyle said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit on Friday.
The fund's two founders were not immediately available for
comment.
The news reflects deepening pain across the fund industry,
which flourished over the past decade as oil and industrial raw
materials prices like copper soared due to China's economic
boom.
This week, two commodity-focused hedge fund managers,
Armajaro and Cargill's Black River, shuttered funds
after hefty losses.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Writing by
Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)