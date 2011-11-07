UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
Nov 7 Oil and gas company Vermilion Energy Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher oil and natural gas production from its Australian properties.
The company, however, expects full-year production volumes to be at the lower end of its prior outlook of 35,000-36,000 boe/d, partly due to weather-related delays in Canada during the quarter.
Vermilion reported July-September earnings of C$64.4 million, or 71 Canadian cents a share, compared with a C$24.6 million or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Petroleum and natural gas sales for the quarter rose 44 percent to C$248.4 million.
Production averaged 34,676 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d), up from 31,298 boe/d last year.
Australia production rose 28 percent to an average 7,992 boe/d in the quarter.
The company's shares closed at C$49.20 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.