NEW YORK Aug 14 A federal appeals court on Wednesday partially reversed a decision blocking Vermont from shutting down a nuclear power plant owned by Entergy Corp .

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction preventing Vermont from conditioning issuing a certificate for the Vermont Yankee plant to operate on the execution of a favorable power purchase agreement.

U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha in Vermont had last year found that the state's condition for the 620-megawatt plant violated the U.S. Constitution.

The New York-based appellate court meanwhile affirmed Murtha's finding that two state laws enacted based on radiological safety concerns were trumped by the federal Atomic Energy Act.