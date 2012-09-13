(Corrects headline to say Vero is being acquired, not taken private)

Sept 13 Canada's Vero Energy Inc said privately held Torc Oil & Gas Ltd will buy it for C$147 million ($150.6 million), to boost its presence in light oil assets in the Cardium area.

Torc's offer of C$3.00 represents a 32 percent premium to Vero's Wednesday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9759 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)