UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
MILAN Feb 27 A cash injection Versace secured on Thursday from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone will help the Italian fashion house in its planned listing, Versace's chief executive told Reuters.
An initial public offering in three to five years is "not mandatory but it is part of the vision of the company", Gian Giacomo Ferraris said.
Ferraris was speaking after the company announced Blackstone would take a 20 percent stake in a deal worth 210 million euros ($287 million).
Blackstone will take a seat on Versace's board of directors but will not necessarily participate in the day-to-day running of the company.
"The vision is to maintain the independence," Ferraris said. "In this intermediate period of time you need a financial investor, not a strategic investor."
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.