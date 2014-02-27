UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.