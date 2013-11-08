BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
MILAN Nov 8 Italian private equity fund Clessidra said on Friday it has a strong interest in fashion house Versace, which is currently looking to sell a stake of between 15 and 20 percent.
"We are taking part in a process, we are strongly interested and we hope to be successful," Clessidra head Claudio Sposito said on Friday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: