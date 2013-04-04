MILAN, April 4 Family owned Italian fashion house Versace is ready to sell some of the company to outside investors to help fund expansion in foreign markets such as Asia, its chief executive said in an interview.

Founded in 1978 by the late designer Gianni Versace, the group faces the same dilemma as rivals such as Missoni, Roberto Cavalli and Giorgio Armani that are still controlled by founding families.

"The family is now aware that we need to seize the moment and fund our growth," Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are asking ourselves how fast we could go if instead of a Mercedes we owned a Ferrari," Ferraris told Reuters.