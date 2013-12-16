* Three funds shortlisted for 20 pct stake - sources
* Versace plans sale ahead of eventual market listing
By Massimo Gaia
MILAN, Dec 16 Blackstone, CCMP Capital
and Investcorp are the remaining candidates in a bid
to buy a stake in Italy's Versace, three sources close to the
matter said on Monday.
The luxury goods group is selling a stake of about 20
percent ahead of a possible market listing in three to five
years to raise funds to open more shops internationally and
develop its clothing and accessories ranges.
The company is aiming to sell the stake in the first quarter
of 2014, sources familiar with the matter said.
Versace has been considering bids from other potential
buyers, which included Italy's state-backed fund FSI and private
equity companies Ardian and Permira, sources familiar with the
matter said. Private equity fund Clessidra said it was very
interested in the stake.
The company is still owned by the family of late founder
Gianni Versace. Gianni's brother, Santo, has a 30 percent stake,
while his sister, Donatella, holds 20 percent and her daughter,
Allegra, has the remaining 50 percent.
One of CCMP's senior advisers, Robert Singer, is among three
board members at Versace who do not belong to the family.
Italian fashion companies that have opened up to outside
investors or a stock market listing have profited from high
market appetite for the luxury goods sector, which consultancy
Bain & Co forecasts will grow by 6 percent next year.
Qatar's royal family bought fashion house Valentino from
Permira for about 700 million euros ($961.1 million) in 2012.
Shares in luxury jacket maker Moncler gained more than 40
percent when about 31 percent of the company's shares made their
Milan stock market debut on Monday, indicating a total value for
the company of about 3.6 billion euros.
Blackstone and Investcorp declined to comment on Monday.
CCMP could not be reached immediately for comment.