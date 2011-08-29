* Cisco to integrate Versly products with its own
* Does not disclose terms of deal
* Cisco shares up almost 2 percent
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O)
said on Monday that it has bought privately-held firm Versly to
expand in collaboration technology aimed at corporate clients
looking to make employees work together more easily.
Cisco did not say how much it is paying for San
Francisco-based Versly, which produces a "plug-in" that expands
the capability of Microsoft (MSFT.O) software such as
documents, spreadsheets and emails.
Collaboration technology is one of five priority areas
Cisco is organizing the company around. The network equipment
maker estimates that there is a total addressable market of
about $45 billion for such technology.
Cisco's existing collaboration technology includes online
meeting service WebEx. It said that it plans to integrate
Versly technology with its own products.
Cisco shares rose 29 cents or almost 2 percent to $15.60 in
late morning trade on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)