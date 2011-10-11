(Follows alerts)
OCT 11 Verso Paper Corp said it will
cut 300 jobs as the coated paper producer shuts down three paper
machines permanently, to reduce its annual production capacity
by 11 percent.
Memphis, Tennessee-based Verso, which said demand for coated
groundwood papers continues to face headwinds, will cut its
annual production capacity by 193,000 tons.
Rising costs of key raw materials such as recycled fibre and
energy and lower demand from China has been hitting several
paper companies.
The paper machine shutdowns will result in an aggregate
pre-tax charge to earnings of about $22 million in the fourth
quarter, Verso said in a statement.
The company has a total annual capacity if about 1.8 million
tons, according to its website.
Verso shares closed at $1.70 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters
Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)