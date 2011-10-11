(Follows alerts)

OCT 11 Verso Paper Corp said it will cut 300 jobs as the coated paper producer shuts down three paper machines permanently, to reduce its annual production capacity by 11 percent.

Memphis, Tennessee-based Verso, which said demand for coated groundwood papers continues to face headwinds, will cut its annual production capacity by 193,000 tons.

Rising costs of key raw materials such as recycled fibre and energy and lower demand from China has been hitting several paper companies.

The paper machine shutdowns will result in an aggregate pre-tax charge to earnings of about $22 million in the fourth quarter, Verso said in a statement.

The company has a total annual capacity if about 1.8 million tons, according to its website.

Verso shares closed at $1.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.