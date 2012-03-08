March 8 Verso Paper Holdings LLC/Verso Paper Inc on Thursday sold $345 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VERSO PAPER HOLDINGS LLC/VERSO PAPER INC AMT $345 MLN COUPON 11.75 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.896 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 12 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/08/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 1062 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS