WASHINGTON May 12 A divided U.S. Food and Drug
Administration advisory committee on Tuesday said research data
does not show definitively that Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc's
drug lumacaftor has a positive effect on cystic
fibrosis patients when used in combination with the company's
approved therapy, Kalydeco.
The panel reached its decision with only three members
voting in favor of efficacy. Four members said data did not show
efficacy, while six others said efficacy could not be determined
with the data available. The panel is expected to decide within
the next hour whether to recommend FDA approval for the
combination therapy, which would be sold under the brand name
Orkambi.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Diane Craft)