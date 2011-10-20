* CEO says uptake of Incivek very strong
* CEO says will be very proud to show results
* Says doesn't know if latest IMS data is correct
By Ros Krasny
BOSTON, Oct 20 The chief executive of Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.0, Matthew Emmens, said on Thursday
that adoption of its recently-launched hepatitis C drug,
Incivek, has been "very very fast."
The first full quarter of U.S. sales of Incivek will emerge
when the biotechnology company reports its quarterly earnings
later this month.
"We'll be very proud at what we show you," said Emmens,
speaking at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast."
The Incivek launch, he said, "will be a historic launch in
terms of acceptance."
Shares of Vertex have lurched in recent weeks afer IMS
Health, which provides prescription data and other services to
the pharmaceutical industry, revised its estimates of the
number of prescriptions written in late Steptember.
Initially investors had thought demand was flattening. It
then emerged that IMS had failed to include certain data, which
sent the prescription number up again.
Emmens declined to comment on the snafu, or speculate on
whether IMS now has its figures correct.
"I'm confident of our internal data and that's how we drive
the company," he said.
Incivek is one of two new breakthrough hepatitis C drugs to
be launched recently. The other is Victrelis, made by Merck &
Co (MRK.N). Both drugs promise a higher cure rate for the
disease, which infects the liver and can lead eventually to
cirrhosis and liver failure.
Vertex's shares were up nearly 1 percent at $40.52 in early
trading on Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by
Dave Zimmerman)