By Ros Krasny

BOSTON, Oct 20 The chief executive of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O), Matthew Emmens, said on Thursday that adoption of its recently launched hepatitis C drug, Incivek, has been "very, very fast."

The first full quarter of U.S. sales of Incivek will emerge when the biotechnology company reports its quarterly earnings later this month.

"We'll be very proud at what we show you," said Emmens, speaking at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

The Incivek launch "will be a historic launch in terms of acceptance."

Vertex shares rose as much as 6 percent following his comments.

"I think reading between the lines of his comments there's an indication that expectations for Incivek sales are below where Vertex will actually report," said Brian Skorney, an analyst at Brean Murray, Carret & Co.

Analysts are on average expecting Incivek sales in the quarter of about $250 million, Skorney said. He himself expects a number closer to $400 million.

Vertex shares have lurched recently after IMS Health, which provides prescription data and other services to the pharmaceutical industry, revised its estimates of the number of prescriptions written in late September.

Initially, investors thought demand was flattening. It then emerged IMS had failed to include certain data, which sent the prescription number up again.

Emmens declined to comment on the error, or speculate on whether IMS now has correct figures.

"I'm confident of our internal data and that's how we drive the company," he said.

Incivek is one of two new breakthrough hepatitis C drugs to be launched recently. The other is Victrelis, made by Merck & Co (MRK.N). Both drugs promise a higher cure rate for the disease, which infects the liver and can lead eventually to cirrhosis and liver failure.

Vertex shares closed more than 5 percent higher at $42.28 in trading on Nasdaq. They briefly traded as high as $42.65. (Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; editing by Dave Zimmerman and Andre Grenon)