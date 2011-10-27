* Q3 net EPS $1.02 per share
* Incivek sales $419.6 million
* More than 17,000 patients treated since May launch
* Shares rise 1 percent
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O)
reported a quarterly profit as its Incivek hepatitis C
treatment had sales of nearly $420 million in the first full
quarter on the market, putting it on track to reach $1 billion
in sales faster than any previous new drug.
"It looks like it's the best launch of all time in the
history of biotech and pharma," said ISI Group analyst Mark
Schoenebaum.
Genentech's blockbuster cancer drug Avastin, considered one
of the most successful drug launches, took about a year and a
half after its 2004 approval to reach $1 billion in sales. Many
successful drugs take years to reach that sales milestone.
Incivek, approved in May, is Vertex's first commercial
product. It is fast becoming part of the standard of care for
the serious liver disease as it competes with a similar new
medicine from Merck & Co (MRK.N) that also received U.S.
approval in May.
The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company posted a net
profit of $221.1 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with a
loss of $209 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Vertex earned 70 cents per share after
years of consistently posting quarterly losses.
There had been speculation that thousands of patients had
been delaying treatment in anticipation of the new drugs, which
hold the promise of far higher cure rates and the potential for
shorter treatment duration than the prior standard medicines.
The early data appears to have confirmed that. More than
17,000 patients have been treated with Incivek since its May 23
launch, the company said. It added that it was seeing between
100 and 150 physicians prescribing Incivek for the first time
each week.
Revenue for the quarter of $659.2 million far surpassed
Wall Street estimates of $352.6 million. The revenue included
$200 million in milestone payments from Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ.N), which holds the European sales rights for the
hepatitis C drug.
Outside the United States the drug, known chemically as
telaprevir, is available in Canada, Britain, Germany, France
and Sweden. It has also recently been approved in Japan, where
it will be sold by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (4508.T).
Vertex does not plan to be a one drug company for long. The
company last week filed applications seeking U.S. and European
approval for its experimental treatment for cystic fibrosis,
kalydeco, or VX-770. If approved, it would become the first
medicine to treat the underlying cause of the life-shortening
lung disease rather than just symptoms.
The company is working on new combination hepatitis C
therapies that could eliminate the need for difficult to
tolerate interferon, which still must be taken with the new
drugs and often causes flu-like symptoms, and it is developing
potential treatments for epilepsy and rheumatoid arthritis.
There had been a wide range of analyst estimates for third
quarter Incivek sales amid confusing and conflicting
prescription data suggesting that new prescriptions could be
plateauing far sooner than anticipated.
The sales results released on Thursday should allay those
fears. Of 22 analyst sales estimates, only three were higher
than the $419.6 million in actual sales, with a mean estimate
of about $307.5 million.
About 170 million people worldwide are chronically infected
with hepatitis C, including some 3.2 million Americans. The
virus can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, the need for
transplant or death if untreated.
"We have only just begun to treat the many people living
with hepatitis C," Vertex Chief Executive Matthew Emmens said
on a conference call with analysts.
Vertex shares rose 1 percent to $43 in extended trading
from their Nasdaq close at $42.58.
