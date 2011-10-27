* Q3 net EPS $1.02 per share

By Bill Berkrot

Oct 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) reported a quarterly profit as its Incivek hepatitis C treatment had sales of nearly $420 million in the first full quarter on the market, putting it on track to reach $1 billion in sales faster than any previous new drug.

"It looks like it's the best launch of all time in the history of biotech and pharma," said ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum.

Genentech's blockbuster cancer drug Avastin, considered one of the most successful drug launches, took about a year and a half after its 2004 approval to reach $1 billion in sales. Many successful drugs take years to reach that sales milestone.

Incivek, approved in May, is Vertex's first commercial product. It is fast becoming part of the standard of care for the serious liver disease as it competes with a similar new medicine from Merck & Co (MRK.N) that also received U.S. approval in May.

The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company posted a net profit of $221.1 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with a loss of $209 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Vertex earned 70 cents per share after years of consistently posting quarterly losses.

There had been speculation that thousands of patients had been delaying treatment in anticipation of the new drugs, which hold the promise of far higher cure rates and the potential for shorter treatment duration than the prior standard medicines.

The early data appears to have confirmed that. More than 17,000 patients have been treated with Incivek since its May 23 launch, the company said. It added that it was seeing between 100 and 150 physicians prescribing Incivek for the first time each week.

Revenue for the quarter of $659.2 million far surpassed Wall Street estimates of $352.6 million. The revenue included $200 million in milestone payments from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which holds the European sales rights for the hepatitis C drug.

Outside the United States the drug, known chemically as telaprevir, is available in Canada, Britain, Germany, France and Sweden. It has also recently been approved in Japan, where it will be sold by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (4508.T).

Vertex does not plan to be a one drug company for long. The company last week filed applications seeking U.S. and European approval for its experimental treatment for cystic fibrosis, kalydeco, or VX-770. If approved, it would become the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of the life-shortening lung disease rather than just symptoms.

The company is working on new combination hepatitis C therapies that could eliminate the need for difficult to tolerate interferon, which still must be taken with the new drugs and often causes flu-like symptoms, and it is developing potential treatments for epilepsy and rheumatoid arthritis.

There had been a wide range of analyst estimates for third quarter Incivek sales amid confusing and conflicting prescription data suggesting that new prescriptions could be plateauing far sooner than anticipated.

The sales results released on Thursday should allay those fears. Of 22 analyst sales estimates, only three were higher than the $419.6 million in actual sales, with a mean estimate of about $307.5 million.

About 170 million people worldwide are chronically infected with hepatitis C, including some 3.2 million Americans. The virus can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, the need for transplant or death if untreated.

"We have only just begun to treat the many people living with hepatitis C," Vertex Chief Executive Matthew Emmens said on a conference call with analysts.

Vertex shares rose 1 percent to $43 in extended trading from their Nasdaq close at $42.58. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr)