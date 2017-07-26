FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vertex Pharma reports quarterly profit
July 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 9 hours ago

Vertex Pharma reports quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher sales of its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs.

The company's net profit was $18 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $64.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share.

The company's total revenue rose 26.1 percent to $544.1 million.

CF is a life-threatening condition, where a defective gene disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

