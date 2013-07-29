BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 29 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which last week had an experimental oral hepatitis drug placed on partial clinical hold by U.S. health regulators, posted a narrower quarterly loss on stronger-than-expected demand for its cystic fibrosis treatment.
The company raised its full-year forecast for sales of the CF drug Kalydeco to $345 million to $360 million, up from its prior view of $300 million to $340 million.
Vertex posted a net loss for the second quarter of $57.2 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $65 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.