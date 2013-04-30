BRIEF-Full House Resorts Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Full House Resorts announces fourth quarter of 2016 and full-year results
April 30 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth successive quarterly loss as sales of its hepatitis C drug, Incivek, continued to plunge, but the biotechnology company raised its forecast for sales of a cystic fibrosis drug that has become the focus for investors.
Vertex posted a net loss of $308 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with a profit of $91.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, such as a large charge related to an impairment of an intangible asset, Vertex said it earned 3 cents per share.
* Full House Resorts announces fourth quarter of 2016 and full-year results
* Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports full year 2016 financial results
* Key Energy Services Inc files for resale of up to 6.1 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: