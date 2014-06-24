(Adds analyst forecast, comment; updates share price)
By Bill Berkrot
June 24 A combination of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Inc's cystic fibrosis drugs succeeded in improving lung
function in a pair of closely watched late-stage trials, likely
offering a potential new treatment for thousands more patients
with the rare lung disease and sending Vertex shares soaring.
The data announced by the company on Tuesday are seen as
critically important to Vertex, which is virtually assured of a
return to profitability following approval of the therapy.
"The data are good and will clearly support worldwide
regulatory approval for this drug regimen," ISI Group analyst
Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note. "Worldwide peak sales
could exceed $3 billion."
Vertex shares were up 42.3 percent at $94.80 on Nasdaq after
the company reported its CF drug Kalydeco in combination with
its experimental lumacaftor achieved the main goals of the
studies called Traffic and Transport in patients with the most
common genetic mutation associated with the disease.
Based on the results, the company said it would file
applications for U.S. and European approval for the combination
in the fourth quarter.
In the two, 24-week studies of patients 12 years and older
with two copies of F508del genetic mutation, the combination
therapy led to mean absolute improvements in lung function of
between 2.6 and 4 percentage points, which was deemed to be
statistically significant.
"(The data) opens up 28,000 F508Delta patients, giving
Vertex a multi-billion dollar franchise and essentially a
monopoly for years," Maxim Group analyst Jason Kolbert said.
Kalydeco is approved to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) patients
with a different genetic mutation that accounts for about 2,000
patients worldwide. It had sales of $371 million in 2013.
About 22,000 CF patients aged 12 and over have two copies of
the F508del mutation. Once pediatric trials are completed
another 6,000 patients under 12 could become eligible for the
treatment.
Lung function improvement was measured by FEV1, or the
amount of air a patient can exhale in one second.
The mean relative improvements in lung function seen for
patients from baseline measurements was 4.3 percent to 6.7
percent, the company reported.
"On average, people with CF who have two copies of the
F508del mutation lose nearly two percent of their lung function
each year, underscoring the urgent need for new medicines," Dr.
Bonnie Ramsey, lead investigator of one of the studies, said in
a statement.
A pooled analysis of data from the two trials also showed
significant reductions of between 30 and 39 percent in the rate
of pulmonary exacerbations, or acute worsening of symptoms, for
those who got the two drugs compared with the placebo groups.
The combination also led to small but statistically
significant increases in body mass index. That is viewed as a
beneficial as CF patients have trouble gaining weight.
Kalydeco (ivacaftor) and lumacaftor address the underlying
cause of CF rather than just symptoms of the disease, in which a
missing or defective protein called CFTR results in poor flow of
salt and water into and out of cells in the lungs. That causes a
buildup of thick, sticky mucus that can lead to chronic lung
infections, progressive lung damage and death at an early age.
The two studies involved a total of about 1,100 patients
with each trial having two active treatment dosing regimens and
a placebo group.
Among those who received the combination, 4.2 percent
dropped out due to adverse side effects compared with a 1.6
percent dropout rate in the placebo group. The most common
adverse side effects were infective pulmonary exacerbation,
cough, headache and increased sputum.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; additional reporting by Esha Dey in
Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sofina Mirza-Reid)