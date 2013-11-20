UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 20 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Sells incivo product royalty rights for $152 million * Says Vertex to receive $152 million cash payment from janssen in 2013 * Says will no longer receive royalties on incivo sales beginning in 2014 * Increases 2013 year-end guidance for cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities to over $1.4 billion * Pharma - janssen will have sole authority to execute incivo marketing and
promotion activities in Europe and other Regions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.