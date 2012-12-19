* Vertex adds black box warning to Incivek label
* Warning tied to reports of serious, fatal skin reactions
* Vertex says safety of patients its first priority
Dec 19 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
warned on Wednesday its hepatitis C drug Incivek, which is used
in conjunction with two other products, can cause serious,
potentially fatal skin reactions.
Skin rashes were already a known side effect of Incivek, but
an analysis of data since the drug was approved in the United
States in 2011 has revealed a number of cases in which the
reaction was more severe than those seen in clinical trials of
the drug. Some were fatal.
The findings have led Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Vertex
to place an enhanced warning, surrounded by a black box, on the
drug's prescribing label. Black box warnings are the most
serious available.
Incivek is Vertex's flagship product. It is approved to
treat hepatitis C, a viral infection that affects the liver, in
combination with interferon and ribavirin.
The company said the fatal cases of skin reactions occurred
in patients who continued to receive Incivek combination
treatment after a serious skin reaction was identified.