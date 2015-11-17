NEW YORK Nov 17 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Tuesday it had agreed to invest up to $300 million in Vertice Pharma, a British pharmaceuticals company that will focus on buying drug makers and their products.

Vertice Pharma will be a partnership between Warburg Pincus and two pharmaceutical executives, the private equity firm said in a statement.

Among its first acquisitions, Vertice has struck a deal to buy VistaPharm, a specialized manufacturer of pain medication, Warburg Pincus said, without disclosing the details of the transaction.

Based in New York, Warburg Pincus manages over $35 billion worth of assets. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)