LONDON, March 1 Vertu Motors PLC : * Performance for the year ended 28 Feb 2013 will be ahead of current

market expectations * In 5 mths to 31 Jan has continued to generate like-for-like growth in retail

vehicle sales channels * Underlying group operating margins have improved * Group has grown like-for-like new retail volumes (excluding motability sales)

by 13.6% * Like-for-like used vehicle volumes grew by 0.4%