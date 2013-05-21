May 21 Vertu Motors PLC : * Revenue up 15.7% to £1.3BN with like-for-like revenues up 6.0% * Delivered close to 95,000 new and used vehicles in the year * Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations up 31.0% * Dividend up 16.7% as full year increased to 0.7P (2012 : 0.6P)