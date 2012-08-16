BRIEF-India's Infosys CEO says continue to look for acquisitions
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
Aug 16 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.
Along with the airwaves purchase, Verizon Wireless also plans a joint venture and marketing agreements with cable providers including Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.
The Justice department also agreed to a separate spectrum agreement between Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement