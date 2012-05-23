UPDATE 1-Dutch govt proposes law to block telecom takeovers
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
COPENHAGEN May 23 The Maersk Texas, a multi-purpose dry cargo ship, was attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Oman but guards repelled the attack, Maersk Line Ltd, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Wednesday.
The Maersk Texas, a U.S.-flagged 19,592 deadweight tonnes (dwt) vessel, 148 metres (486 feet) long, came under attacked by pirates in skiffs at noon on Wednesday while transiting the Gulf of Oman, northeast of Fujairah, Maersk Line Ltd said.
Despite warnings, the pirates continued to approach the vessel and then fired upon it, after which a security team returned fire in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard rules of engagement, Maersk Line Ltd said.
"All hands onboard are safe and unharmed, and the vessel is proceeding on its voyage," Maersk Line Ltd said.
(Reporting by John Acher)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday Russia was prepared to improve ties with the Pentagon, but warned this could not happen if the United States seeks to cooperate from a "position of strength," news agency TASS reported.