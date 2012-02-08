COPENHAGEN Feb 8 The head of wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday that the company's main challenge this year is to manage a higher activity level than last year while preparing for a potentially difficult 2013.

Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said Vestas needed to manage an expected 40 percent increase in business activity this year while preparing for what could be a much more challenging 2013.

Engel's remarks came in a webcast presentation of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2011 results. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)