By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, June 29 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has appointed a second cost-cutter to a key position after its profit was wiped out last year in a sluggish market for renewable energy equipment.

The hiring of Jean-Marc Lechene as chief operating officer comes after Vestas in February picked another cost-cutter, Bert Nordberg, to become chairman, after two profit warnings in October and January dented investor confidence.

Belt-tightening by governments in the financial crisis, a drought of project financing, increasing costs and fierce competition have conspired to batter the wind energy industry, once a darling of investors.

Vestas created the COO post in January in a management reshuffle, but the first incumbent, former chief financial officer Henrik Norremark, quit less than a month later after he was blamed for the profit alerts.

Those profit warnings came as costs rose, particularly in the work to ramp-up manufacturing of the new V112 turbine.

They also prompted more than 2,000 job cuts and a sweeping management reshuffle, as well as the appointment of Nordberg - formerly of mobile phone firm Sony Ericsson - as chairman.

Lechene, 53, will be responsible for manufacturing and sourcing from July 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"It is crucial for Vestas that our operation is lean and effective," Nordberg said in the statement. "Jean-Marc Lechene brings a strong background of this to Vestas, with a proven track record of results from his previous positions."

Lechene has most recently been employed as a private consultant implementing major cost reduction projects, Vestas said, adding he had previously worked for the Michelin tyres group and French cement producer Lafarge.

His main task at Vestas will be to ensure the success of ongoing cost cuts related to key technologies, in close collaboration with the research and development arm, it said.

Between 2008 and 2011, Lechene was general director at Michelin's heavyweight tyres unit in Europe.

Before that, he held several key positions in a 15-year career at Lafarge, the world's second-largest cement producer, including executive vice-president and president of cement operations, Vestas said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Hulmes)