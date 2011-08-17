COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas needs to bring in more orders in Asia to reach its full-year 2011 guidance for order intake, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We need to see more orders coming in from Asia to get to the 7 to 8 GW for the full year," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast presentation to analysts and reporters.

His remarks came after Vestas reported forecast-beating operating earnings for the second quarter and maintained its full-year 2011 guidance though many analysts had expected the guidance to be downgraded.

(Reporting by John Acher)