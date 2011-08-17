COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas needs to bring in more orders in Asia to reach
its full-year 2011 guidance for order intake, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We need to see more orders coming in from Asia to get to
the 7 to 8 GW for the full year," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel
said in a webcast presentation to analysts and reporters.
His remarks came after Vestas reported forecast-beating
operating earnings for the second quarter and maintained its
full-year 2011 guidance though many analysts had expected the
guidance to be downgraded.
(Reporting by John Acher)