COPENHAGEN Feb 18 MHI Vestas, a joint venture
between Vestas and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
, said on Thursday it would likely supply turbines to
Belgium's largest wind farm project.
The company, which is now selling the largest and most
powerful wind turbines in the world, said it had been selected
as a preferred supplier for the 370 megawatt (MW) project in the
Belgian North Sea.
That amounts to about 46 of its V164-8.0 MW turbines.
The project is run by Norther N.V., a 50-50 joint venture
between The Netherland's Eneco and Belgium's Elicio.
"When commissioned in 2019 the Norther project will be
Belgium's largest wind power plant," MHI Vestas said in a
statement.
The wind farm would be based about 22 kilometres (14 miles)
off the coast of Zeebrugge. With 370 MW of power generation, MHI
Vestas said the consumption of 370,000 households would be met.
MHI Vestas makes wind turbines for the growing offshore
market, which is dominated by Siemens' wind turbine
unit. The Danish-Japanese joint venture has been established to
combat that domination.
