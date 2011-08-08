* Nacelle assembly plant to start up in Q4

* Investment included in 2011 CAPEX plan

COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas is to establish its first assembly plant in Brazil and expects it to be operational in the fourth quarter.

"The investment is included in Vestas's CAPEX program for 2011," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said on Monday.

The assembly plant and a new service operations cluster will be situated in a new 10,000 square metre facility, including building and land, in Fortaleza, Ceara.

The plant will be dedicated to assembly of nacelles, the hub which sits atop a wind turbine tower and encases the gear box, drive train and other components at the centre of the rotor.

"When fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of approximately 400 nacelles of the V90 and V100 turbine type representing an initially estimated annual capacity of 800 (megawatts)," Vestas said.

By the end of 2010, Vestas, which has been operating in Brazil for a decade, had delivered to the Brazilian market turbines with a total capacity of 204 MW, it said.

This year Vestas has announced orders for 380 MW of new capacity in Brazil taking the current total capacity of announced firm and unconditional orders in Brazil to more than 600 MW, the company said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)