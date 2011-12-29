* Danish firm wins 254 MW Brazil turbines order

COPENHAGEN, Dec 29 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced year-to-date turbine orders still below its 2011 target on Thursday after it won a Brazilian deal with total capacity of 254 megawatts.

In its third-quarter report in November, Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, stuck to its earlier guidance for full-year 2011 firm and unconditional orders of 7,000-8,000 megawatts (MW) of turbines.

On Thursday, it said its year-to-date intake of firm and unconditional orders totalled 5,935 MW, including the new Brazilian order from CPFL Renovaveis for 127 of Vestas' V100-2.0 MW turbines.

Vestas gave no value for the Brazil order, though as a rule of thumb wind turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.29 million) per megawatt.

Vestas' policy is to announce firm and unconditional orders worth at least 500 million Danish crowns ($86.86 million) over the stock exchange and to publish orders worth between 250 million and 500 million crowns in press releases from its sales unit.

Orders below that size are not normally announced, but the company always accumulates a certain number of unannounced orders by the end of the year.

"They are missing 1,000 megawatts in orders, but I believe 500 to 600 megawatts would be unannounced, so that leaves only 400 megawatts (to reach the guidance)," Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

"I don't think you should rule out that they can reach 7,000 megawatts for the year, but as time passes it is more and more difficult," Pedersen said.

He said Vestas has in the past announced some big orders on the very last days of the year, including on New Year's Eve.

"So we could see some more tomorrow or even on Saturday that could bring them up into the range," Pedersen said.

At the end of October, Vestas cut guidance for full-year 2011 revenues and profitability, but retained its guidance for the order intake despite the macroeconomic uncertainty and turmoil in the financial markets.

The lowered guidance for 2011 revenues and operating profit margin and unchanged forecast for the full-year order intake remained unchanged in its official accounts for the third quarter in November.

Delivery of the turbines for the customer in Brazil is scheduled to start in the first half of 2013 with completion estimated for the first half of 2014, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in the statement.

Shares in Vestas closed up 0.2 percent, roughly in line with a rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded stocks. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) ($1 = 5.7562 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)