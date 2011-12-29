COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has won an order from Brazil for 127 turbines with total capacity of 254 megawatts (MW), the company said on Thursday.

"Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to start in the first half of 2013 with completion estimated for the first half of 2014," Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

The order from CPFL Renovaveis is for 127 of Vestas' V100-2.0 MW turbines, the company said.

Vestas said its total year-to-date announced order intake was 5,935 MW.

