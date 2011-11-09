COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has no plans whatsoever to raise capital, its chief executive said on Wednesday after the company confirmed third-quarter losses and a weakened 2011 outlook in line with an Oct. 30 profit warning.

Asked if capital-raising could be ruled out, Chief Executive Ditlev Engel told Reuters: "We have no such plans at all."

He also said in a brief telephone interview that the company's Oct. 30 downgrade of 2011 guidance had nothing to do with pressure on wind turbine prices.

The company has said it lowered the 2011 guidance because troubles at a German generator plant would mean delays in deliveries of some projects mainly in Europe.

