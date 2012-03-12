COPENHAGEN, March 12 Ditlev Engel, the
chief executive of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, is
confident he will keep his job after a new board chairman is
installed at the end of this month, he was quoted as saying in
the Financial Times.
The newspaper said Engel acknowledged having come under
pressure to quit after Vestas issued two profit warnings in just
over two months, at the end of October and again in January, and
posted worse-than-expected results for the fourth quarter last
month.
The problems led to a management reshuffle, including the
resignation of the company's chief financial officer and
decision by its chairman of the board not to seek re-election at
the annual general meeting on March 29.
Engel has survived the overhaul, which also involved the
nomination of a restructuring specialist, Bert Nordberg of
Sony's mobile phone unit, as chairman.
Engel told the Financial Times he had met Nordberg and was
"not worried" about keeping his job this year.
"I am currently the chief executive officer, the chief
operating officer and the chief financial officer and I am not
going anywhere," he said, according to the FT.
"The board is very determined that the new strategy is being
implemented as fast as possible, as it is the right thing for
the company and they have asked me to ensure that this happens,"
Engel said.
Engel defended the company's big investments made before the
economic crisis that hit in 2008 but said Vestas would be more
cautious with its next venture into offshore wind, the FT said.
"We will only do the real huge investment if we have enough
interest in the prototype," he told the paper.
(Reporting by John Acher)