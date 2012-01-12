COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish wind turbines manufacturer Vestas' chief executive, Ditlev Engel, said on Thursday that he had not offered the board of directors his resignation over problems that led to large job cuts.

Engel's remarks to a news conference followed an announcement by Vestas on Thursday that it would cut 2,335 jobs, roughly a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to cut cots by more than 150 million euros ($190.30 million) by year-end.

"I have not offered the board to step down because I don't think that would be the right thing for Vestas," Engel said. "I think we have delivered some really good results and I don't have any doubts that we can deliver some good results in the future."

On Jan. 3, Engel surprised the markets by issuing the company's second profit warning in just three months, which analysts said had badly dented credibility. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)